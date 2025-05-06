Driver hacked to death inside engineering college in Vandalur

CHENNAI: Manikandan (27) was hacked to death on Tuesday morning by a gang inside the campus of a private engineering college near Vandalur.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Manikandan, a native of Keerapakkam, worked as a car driver and had stayed overnight on the college premises.

Early this morning, unidentified individuals entered the campus, surrounded Manikandan with deadly weapons such as knives and sickles, and attacked him brutally.

Manikandan sustained severe injuries to his head and neck and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, Kilambakkam police rushed to the scene, recovered Manikandan's body, and sent it to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The identity of the killers and the motive behind the murder remain unknown at this time.

The brutal killing of the car driver by unidentified individuals inside the college campus has caused widespread alarm.

Police are conducting an intensive investigation to identify the killers and determine the motive for the murder.