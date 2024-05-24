Driven by debt, Sivakasi couple dies by suicide after poisoning three children

MADURAI: A couple committed suicide by hanging in a house near Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district after poisoning their daughter and two children to death. Relatives and neighbours were found dead in the house at Balaji Nagar in Thiruthangal on Thursday.

The deceased victims were identified as Lingam (46) of Thiruthangal, his wife Palaniammal (47), their daughter Ananthavalli (27), son Aditya (13) and a two-month-old girl baby Sasthika, sources said.

Virudhunagar SP Feroze Khan Abdullah, after inquiring, said the couple were teachers. Huge debt was said to be the reason for Lingam to take the extreme step. Last February, Lingam had attempted to kill himself by consuming sleeping pills.

It was said that Lingam did not pay house rent for the last three months. He also got frustrated when his father refused to give him 24 cents of land. Lingam thought of settling dues by selling the land. Based on a complaint, Thiruthangal police have filed a case.