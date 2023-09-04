Drinking water contaminated for over 1 week in Ernavoor

CHENNAI: Residents of Ernavoor are forced to depend on contaminated drinking water, as multiple complaints to the Metro Water board and the ward councillor have failed to bring any relief. “Sewage mixing with drinking water is nothing new here.

The government doesn’t understand that this is a public health issue, as we’re susceptible to water-borne diseases,” residents fume. Residents of Ramanathapuram in Ernavoor used to get water from borewells.

After the area was added in the corporation limit, potable drinking water has been supplied through Metro Water. “The water is supplied on alternative days. Most days, it would be in yellow in colour with a foul odour.

We’re unable to use it even for domestic purposes. What’s worse is that some residents, who cannot afford to buy can-water (Rs 35-40/can) boil this contaminated water for cooking and drinking purposes,” lamented P Murali, a resident of Ramanathapuram.

A few months ago, residents faced the same problem. They filed multiple complaints to the Metro Water board, and the officials even collected samples. Till date, there has been no response from the department regarding the results. When the water supply was suspended recently, residents had tried to book water through Dial for Water.

“But it takes more than 2-3 days to supply even in case of emergencies,” they rued. Frustrated and angry with the blatant disregard for the health of north Chennai residents, Alamelu, a civic activist at Ernavoor, fumed:

“We’re clueless as to why north Chennai was left out in development projects. The area was added in the Corporation limit but we don’t get good drinking water.” Stating that some residents were forced to buy can-water for both drinking and domestic purposes, she stated: “We’re tired of waiting an entire day for supply of drinking water.

And, when it’s supplied, we get contaminated water. Many residents decided to vacate the area due to these issues.” A senior official at the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said, “Temporary measures have been taken to provide drinking water. And the issue would be resolved at the earliest.”