Dreading Vijay's mass appeal, DMK curtailing public meets: TVK

TIRUCHY: Accusing the DMK government of fearing actor-politician Vijay’s growing popularity, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) policy and propaganda general secretary KG Arunraj on Monday alleged that permission for the party’s public meetings was being deliberately denied to prevent the leader from meeting the public, in an apparent reference to cops placing visitor restrictions to the party's upcoming Salem meeting.
“DMK gets permission for its meetings within a short time, but TVK is denied approval. This clearly shows the ruling party is afraid of Vijay’s popularity and is conspiring to block his outreach,” Arunraj told reporters in Tiruchy.
He also dismissed allegations by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that Vijay was involved in tax evasion. “Vijay has never held any government post nor has he been involved in corruption. There was no tax evasion, only a delay in payment due to an appeal filed against a delayed court verdict. That cannot be termed an offence or corruption,” he said.
On alliances, Arunraj said TVK was founded independently and any decision regarding electoral tie-ups would be taken solely by party president Vijay.
Earlier, Arunraj chaired the party’s central zone election manifesto committee meeting in Tiruchy. Representatives from Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts, including social activists, farmers, traders and members of various organisations, participated and submitted petitions seeking inclusion of their demands in the party’s manifesto.
Arunraj also criticised the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for public meetings and rallies, alleging that they were selectively enforced against TVK while being relaxed for the DMK.