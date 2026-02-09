Dreading Vijay's mass appeal, DMK curtailing public meets: TVK

“DMK gets permission for its meetings within a short time, but TVK is denied approval. This clearly shows the ruling party is afraid of Vijay’s popularity and is conspiring to block his outreach,” Arunraj told reporters in Tiruchy.

He also dismissed allegations by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that Vijay was involved in tax evasion. “Vijay has never held any government post nor has he been involved in corruption. There was no tax evasion, only a delay in payment due to an appeal filed against a delayed court verdict. That cannot be termed an offence or corruption,” he said.