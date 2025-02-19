Drawing teacher molests girl students in Coimbatore school; held

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Wednesday arrested a drawing teacher at a school for sexually abusing girl students.

Police said the accused Rajan (55), from New Golden Nagar in Vadavalli, was working as a drawing teacher and also taught yoga to students studying classes six to eight in the school.

Police said that he behaved inappropriately with girl students who informed their parents.

The parents took the issue to the school principal. After an inquiry, the principal filed a complaint with All Women Police Station (AWPS) against the teacher. The police arrested Rajan under the Pocso Act. Further inquiry is underway.