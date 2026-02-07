Dravidian model single-engine achieved double-digit growth: Udhayanidhi's jibe at PM Modi

“During every election, some people open their shops just like shops that mushroom during festival occasions. Once the polls are over, they disappear like the shops that vanish once the festivals conclude,” Udhayanidhi said.

The BJP made promises just like some people trick children with a promise of sweet or ice-cream and made the AIADMK their "slaves," he alleged and added that Tamil Nadu will "always be out of Delhi’s control".

He slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, allegedly for saying the "sun has set" in a veiled reference to the DMK’s rising sun symbol.

"Palaniswami can walk straight if he looks ahead. But if he sees Modi or Amit Shah’s feet and walks, he will only end up in a blind street," he remarked.

From functioning as a branch of the BJP, the AIADMK has now transformed into the BJP’s leaves, Udhayanidhi sarcastically commented indirectly, referring to the Two Leaves symbol of the AIADMK.

He said the BJP was “annoyed and incensed” at the growing popularity of the DMK under Stalin.

Without naming anyone, he said some groups that lacked goals or principles went around making noises.