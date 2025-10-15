Dravidian model of education ensured generational growth: TN Minister Anbil at Oxford University

CHENNAI: Focusing on the 'Dravidian Model of Education' at the Oxford Union, the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi delivered a speech on various achievements, including the state government's main role in facilitating generational changes.

The minister at the Oxford Union, University of Oxford, said, "I stand here not just as a representative of TN, but as one deeply committed to social justice, equality, and the principle of 'everything for everyone' through our inclusive Dravidian model of education."

"For us, a classroom is not merely a place for learning; it should be a sanctuary for social justice and a driving force for change. The children of a farmer, a fisherman, or even a state governor should receive equal education in the same space. They should share the same meals and have equal opportunities to achieve their dreams. Implementing such programmes is the essence of our Dravidian model vision," said the minister.

Additionally, the minister detailed how generational transitions were made possible through progressive schemes. He said that the welfare initiatives, such as CM's Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan, have prevented dropouts, increased girl students' enrollment in colleges to 34 per cent, and accelerated overall higher education enrollment to over 50 per cent, creating a massive generational shift.

Additionally, the minister also spoke at the Cambridge South Asia Forum during his trip.