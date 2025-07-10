Dravidian model govt's schemes focus on future too, says DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

TIRUCHY: The Dravidian Model government ensures ‘ellorukkum ellam’ (everything for everyone) with a focus on the future generation, and the people are the brand ambassadors of the government, said the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday.

Distributing welfare assistance and inaugurating a new bus stand in Karur, Udhayanidhi said, the new bus stand at Karur was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

Despite several people opposing the new bus stand and even approaching the court to halt the project, the new bus stand was constructed and dedicated for public use, and those who had opposed it were awestruck looking at the new bus stand, which houses all facilities, he said.

Similarly, the 25-year-old demand of Karur residents for patta was realised, and as many as 13,124 persons received the housing patta.

“It is because of the steps initiated by the Chief Minister on simplifying the patta schemes, and so far 15.30 lakh beneficiaries received their patta across the state,” he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister was very particular in uplifting the life standards of the differently abled persons, Udhayanidhi said, the Chief Minister ordered for the representation of differently abled persons in the local bodies in the state.

“This is evidence that the Dravidian model government is very particular on the concept of everything for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy Chief Minister said that the government has been working for the people’s welfare, and the beneficiaries are the brand ambassadors of the government.

“We have been launching schemes focusing on the future generation, and we will achieve it, and by 2030, Karur district will have production worth Rs 50,000 crore,” he added.