Dravidian model 2.0 is loading.. it will have rocket speed growth, says CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Terming that the Dravidian model 2.0 is loading, the Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Friday vowed to form the second term with the rocket speed development overtaking the DMK government’s own achievement and sought the support of the people to ensure Ellorukkum Ellam rule in the state.

Inaugurating the newly constructed Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur, truck terminal, vegetable market and inaugurating several projects, the Chief Minister Stalin who recalled the DMK’s strong sentimental association with Tiruchy said, the Dravidian model achievements in his government is not of a single man but of a collective works by the ministers, officials and the people who work far and beyond time. He also recalled the 10 year vision statements on economy, agriculture, water resources, education and health, urban development, rural infrastructure and social justice for Tamil Nadu during the time he kickstarted his election campaign in Tiruchy in 2021 and stressed that the government has almost reached the goals in the past four years and one among them was the 9.69 percent growth and placed top among the states in the country.

Listing out the DMK government’s achievements for the past four years, the Chief Minister said, during his visit to Delhi earlier, he visited the model schools there and planned to establish tehm in Tamil Nadu. “The minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had fulfilled my dreams and established model schools better than that of in Delhi”, he lauded.

He also stressed that the state had been growing fast in every field under the pro active DMK government and the development would continue in the coming years. “In coming years, we will compete with our own achievement and to me the Dravidian Model 2.0 is loading now and there will; be rocket speed growth in the state with your (people) support, " said the Chief Minister.