Dravidian majors can’t win sans national parties in TN: Karti Chidambaram

COIMBATORE: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Tuesday dropped another bombshell on Tuesday saying that Dravidian parties cannot do politics without national parties in Tamil Nadu, in what appeared as an attempt to tease the DMK which heads INDIA bloc in the State.

Addressing the media personnel in Coimbatore, Karti Chidambaram said that the Dravidian parties get the required vote share only if they have an alliance with any of the national parties, hinting at a possible demand for more seats in the upcoming Assembly election seat-sharing talks.

He carried on in the same vein, saying that Tamil Nadu has seen a new entrant from the national politics in the form of the BJP. “Earlier, only Congress remained a major force vying for space in the State. Now, the BJP has also come. Regional parties cannot do politics by exempting both these national parties,” he said.

Claiming that the INDIA bloc remains united in Tamil Nadu, the Congress leader said there are no issues in their alliance, playing down remarks that the alliance is turning weak, ironically made by his own father.

“The AIADMK has a good vote bank. But their cadre base does not like the party’s alliance with the BJP. The DMK-led INDIA bloc will win by a thumping majority in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly polls,” he said.

Reiterating that all political parties would desire to win the maximum number of seats, Karti Chidambaram said, similarly, Congress too is looking for an opportunity to share power in the government. “But we know our strength. We cannot ask for more seats beyond our strength,” he said.

He also demanded that the centre announce what exactly happened in the Pahalgam attack.

