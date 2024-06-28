Dravidian algorithm guiding force of Tamils, says Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said the century-old Dravidian algorithm is the “guiding force” of the Tamils and safeguarding the state from communal and casteist forces.

It is like the Dravidian Model that is guiding the Tamil Nadu government.

“Every race has an algorithm. Similarly, Tamils have one. It is called Dravidian Algorithm like the Dravidian Model that runs the Tamil Nadu government,” Udhayanidhi said on the floor of the Assembly, citing popular historian and writer Yuval Noah Harari’s remarks that each living thing has an algorithm like computer programme.

His remarks evoked applause from the treasury bench.

The Dravidian Algorithm did not come into existence overnight. It originated from the days of the Justice Party and evolved through each single experience in the last century.

“Several years ahead of other states, Tamil Nadu understood the reason for opposing NEET and Tamils are 50 years ahead of others in understanding why we should oppose Hindi Imposition. Before other state gave a thought for equal rights for women in property, former CM M Karunanidhi implemented it here,” said Udhayanidhi and continued that TN is the guiding source for the enter nation as the CM (MK Stalin) implementing social welfare schemes like free breakfast, free bus travel.

He attributed to implementation of these schemes to Dravidian Algorithm, which was refined by Dravidian icons Thanthai Periyar, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi.

Drawing parallel to athlete Usain Bolt and Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Udhayanidhi applauded his father and CM for leading the DMK-led INDIA bloc an “undefeated force” to victory in all the 40 LS seats.