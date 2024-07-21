Dravidar Kazhagam launches 'Periyar Vision', a new OTT platform for social justice

CHENNAI: 'Periyar Vision - Everything for Everyone', reportedly the world's first OTT platform for social justice, was launched in Chennai on Sunday.

On behalf of the Dravidar Kazhagam, its president Krishnasamy Veeramani along with DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, actor Sathyaraj, and others unveiled the 'Periyar Vision - Everything for Everyone' OTT platform at Periyar Thidal.

Lauding the initiative, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Kudos to the Dravidar Kazhagam for turning 'Thanthai' Periyar's (EV Ramasamy) history and ideologies into an artistic and digital form. The world's first social justice platform has been launched to highlight Periyar's contributions and achievements to the youth in an environment where the influence of social media is increasing due to the development of science and technology.

"The Dravidian movement, which can be a pioneer in everything, is also a pioneer in creating the OTT for social justice," he noted.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi said that a sense of liberty could be created through this OTT platform, considering the current climate in the country.

The app describes itself as a "digital sanctuary, preserving the legacy and revolutionary ideals of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy in a world marked by social disparities and entrenched prejudices". It seeks to enlighten individuals "on a journey of self-discovery, rational thinking, and social reform."

(Visit https://periyarvision.com/)