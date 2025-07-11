Dr Ambedkar Law University extends LLB application deadline to July 25

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has extended its last date to apply for LLB courses to July 25.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the applications for the three-year LLB and three-year LLB (Hons) law courses in all law colleges affiliated to Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University are available on the official website of the university https://tndalu.ac.in/

The last date has been extended to July 25 till 5.45 pm.