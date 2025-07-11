Begin typing your search...

    Dr Ambedkar Law University extends LLB application deadline to July 25

    The applications for the law courses are available on the official website

    11 July 2025
    Dr Ambedkar Law University extends LLB application deadline to July 25
    Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University 

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has extended its last date to apply for LLB courses to July 25.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the applications for the three-year LLB and three-year LLB (Hons) law courses in all law colleges affiliated to Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University are available on the official website of the university https://tndalu.ac.in/

    The last date has been extended to July 25 till 5.45 pm.

