DPRs for Coimbatore, Madurai metro rail projects submitted without 2 mandatory documents: Union Minister

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu told the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted by the Tamil Nadu government for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects did not have the mandatory Comprehensive Mobility Plan and Alternative Analysis Report.



DMK's Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Tenkasi MP Rani Srikumar had raised a question in the Lower House regarding the details of the approval status of the DPRs of Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects.

The minister in his response stated that as per Metro Rail Policy 2017, it was mandatory to submit a Comprehensive Mobility Plan and an Alternative Analysis Report while seeking approval for a metro rail project.



In another response, Sahu said that the estimated cost of the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase - II project proposed by the Tamil Nadu government for a length of 118.9 km was Rs 63,246 crore, and hence approval would depend upon the project feasibility and availability of resources.