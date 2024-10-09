DPH issues guidelines to treat antenatal mothers with fever symptoms to reduce maternal mortality rate

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Wednesday issued instructions to the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) to provide medical attention to antenatal mothers with fever symptoms to reduce maternal mortality rate.

The department stated that on analysis of maternal death in 2023 -2024, out of 400 at least 20, which is 5 percent of maternal deaths, were due to fever and other infections, so to prevent such fatalities measures should be taken at the earliest.

The health officials should ensure that all fever in pregnant women is evaluated completely on the first day, and basic investigation including leptospirosis, septicemia should be carried out. If the pregnant women have symptoms of fever with cough, tests for URI- COVID/H1N1 and seasonal Flu should be done, and must check for HEV/HAV if jaundice is found.

Fever in pregnancy should not be taken lightly, all investigations should be done at the earliest and appropriate antibiotic/ antiviral should be started early, said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

If any Antenatal mother comes with a history of fever immediately, the health care centers should check for temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, and respiratory rate and admit her compulsorily in the facility (PHC/GH/MCH/Private hospital) for further investigation and management.

Ensure the mother is adequately hydrated, as fever can lead to dehydration.

Selvavinayagam further instructed that depending on the severity and other symptoms, compulsorily take tests like a complete blood count, urine analysis, Tests for Malaria, Dengue, Leptospirosis, Scrub, Hepatitis A,B should be taken to identify the cause of the fever.

Monitor the fetal well-being through ultrasounds. Educate the mother about warning signs that require immediate medical attention, such as persistent high fever, vaginal bleeding, severe abdominal pain, or decreased fetal movement.