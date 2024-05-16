DPH issues guidelines to control dengue cases in TN

CHENNAI: As the state reports an increase in dengue cases recently, the Directorate of Public health and preventive medicine (DPH) on Wednesday issued guidelines to the district health officers on preventive measures and control activities of dengue.

During the monsoon and post monsoon period, the risk of transmission increases due to proliferation of the vector population. Some of the districts including Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Krishnagiri and Thanjavur have reported an increasing trend of dengue cases. The officials are instructed to follow the district action plan on control and prevention of dengue strictly at every level. All interventions under the National Program are to be implemented well on time, noted a statement from DPH.

Daily fever reports are collected from all government and private hospitals. Every day the line list of inpatients with Acute febrile illness with rash, diarrheal, encephalitis, flaccid and jaundice symptoms should be collected from the health centers. There should be regular monitoring of dengue cases in all local bodies of Tamil Nadu. The officials should ensure that there is adequate supply of drugs, diagnostics, insecticides and equipment.

To control mosquito breeding, door to door inspection should be carried out by the field officers. Based on the house index recorded during the survey necessary control measures have to be taken daily.

In addition, National Dengue Day will be observed on May 16 (Thursday) with the theme Connect with Community, Control Dengue. The district health officers are requested to plan focused IEC activities in campaign mode to sensitize the community and advocacy of concerned stakeholders on prevention and control. Also, the source reduction activities need to be carried out jointly in collaboration with concerned departments to make them more effective.