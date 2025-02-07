DPH instructs district health officials to initiate measures to prevent iodine deficiency disorders

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed the District Health Officers to take measures under the National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Programme (NIDDCP) to ensure that iodine deficiency disorders can be prevented.

In a meeting with the district officials, DPH stated that the surge in rock salt sales across the state has raised significant concerns, as many people are purchasing it at a premium price, under the misconception that it is a healthier alternative to traditional iodized salt for daily cooking.

While rock salt is believed to be more "natural", it is reported that most rock salt brands lack iodine, a crucial nutrient for human health. In order to combat the adverse effects of iodine deficiency disorders, it was made mandatory to iodize all edible common salt for human consumption. But the lack of iodine in most brands of rock salt makes it an unreliable choice for meeting daily nutritional needs.

To tackle this myth, officials have been instructed to create widespread awareness on educating public on the benefits of usage of iodized salt and risk in regular use of non-iodized salt in cooking and its adverse effects on health.

The District Health officers have also been asked to conduct capacity building programme to salt manufactures, distributors, wholesale and retail shop owners regarding importance of iodized salt and distribution to public regarding the same, in coordination with Designated Food Safety officers.

In case of failure to meet standards, the officials have also been asked to share the reports of salt samples tested by Health Inspectors and ASHAs and state surveillance reports to Designated Food Safety officers to take further action.

In order to prevent non-communicable diseases, it is recommended that adults consume less than 5 grams (about one teaspoon) of salt per day or 1.5 to 2.3 grams of sodium per day (equivalent to 3.8 to 5.8 grams of salt).

The officials should spread awareness towards the same in all the stakeholder departments and display awareness messages in all Public Health Programmes of the districts. The meetings should also be conducted at the district level under NIDDCP periodically, to allow coordinated discussions and actions to enhance iodized salt coverage in the districts.