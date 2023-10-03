DPH instructs DDHS to refer WHO guidelines for clinical management of dengue cases

CHENNAI: With an aim to ensure better management of the fever cases and dengue monitoring, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed the Deputy Director of Public Health Services and Medical Officers at the Primary Health Center level to refer to the World Health Organisation handbook for the clinical management of dengue cases.

More than 4,500 people are affected with dengue in Tamil Nadu currently and about 3,000 fever cases are being reported across the State in a day.

However, the state health department officials say that with the efforts of mosquito breeding prevention and dengue control measures in place, the dengue situation is under control.

Instructing the medical officers and deputy directors, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam stated that the effective clinical management of dengue cases is critical which will reduce the mortality due to dengue.

"In this regard, the early diagnosis, particularly the capillary permeability and shock identification along with fluid management is the critical steps to prevent mortality. This is particularly true at primary care level wherein as a first point of contact, you need to identify the risks early and refer them in time for further management at higher centers," he said.

He further stated that the WHO guidelines on clinical management of dengue would be helpful in better management of the cases and should be referred by them.

Meanwhile, the state health department officials urge the public to visit the healthcare facilities and special fever camps, in case of symptoms of fever or dengue for early detection of cases.