Dowry harrasment: AC mechanic arrested for pushing wife off terrace in Vellore

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old woman has accused her husband of pushing her off a terrace and causing severe injuries, allegedly over dowry harassment.

The accused, identified as Khajar Bique, an AC mechanic, has been arrested by the Ariyur police following the complaint.

Nargis from Melanelli village in Arakkonam, Ranipet district, arrived in an ambulance to the public grievance meeting held at the Vellore Collector’s office on Monday, where she submitted a petition seeking justice.

In her petition, Nargis stated that she married Khajar Bique, the son of a police sub-inspector from Vembakkam, Tiruvannamalai district, in 2023. The wedding was held after her family gave 30 sovereigns of gold, Rs 1.5 lakh cash, 500 grams of silver articles, and household items worth Rs 3 lakh as dowry.

However, soon after the marriage, she alleged that her in-laws began harassing her mentally and emotionally, taunting her for wearing less jewellery and treating her like a domestic worker. She also said they demanded additional dowry.

Earlier this year, the couple moved to Mullainagar in Sathuperi, Vellore. According to the petition, Khajar, provoked by his father, began physically abusing her. During a heated argument in February, Nargis said Khajar climbed to the terrace while talking on the phone with his father. When she followed him to convince him not to be angry, he allegedly pushed her off the terrace.

She was seriously injured and had to undergo extensive treatment, which reportedly cost over Rs 6 lakh. Despite lodging a complaint at the Ariyur police station earlier, she claimed no action was taken.

Following the public complaint, Vellore Collector Subbulakshmi assured that the matter would be investigated. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested Khajar Bique. Investigations revealed that he had studied marine engineering but was working as an AC mechanic .

The case is currently under investigation.