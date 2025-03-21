Dowry harassment case: Ariyalur court awards life for four including victim's husband, mother-in law

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur Mahila court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to four persons including the husband and mother-in-law of a woman who committed suicide after dowry harassment.

R Kanagavalli, daughter of P Rajendran and Andal of Anna Nagar in Ariyalur town was married to S Senthil Kumaravel from Karaikudi in Sivagangai district on February 5, 2018.

Kanagavalli’s parents had initially proposed to give 25 sovereign jewels to her but Senthil Kumaravel’s mother Kalavathi demanded 10 sovereign jewels and a two-wheeler as dowry. Since Kanagavalli’s parents could not afford more jewels, they promised to give them at a later stage.

Subsequently, Kanagavalli’s parents gave 25 sovereign jewels, household articles worth Rs 2.5 lakh and cash of Rs 2.5 lakh during the time of marriage.

However, Kanagavalli’s husband Senthil Kumaravel and his mother Kalavathi had tortured her to get the promised jewels from her parents. So she contacted her father to pass on the information.

Kanagavalli’s father Rajendran went to see her in the house in Chennai and Senthil Kumaravel, his mother Kalavathi, younger brother Hari Krishnavel and nephew Murugan had quarrelled with Rajendran. They did not allow him to meet Kanagavalli and Rajendran left for Ariyalur without meeting his daughter in her house.

Meanwhile, on April 28, 2018, Senthil Kumaravel took Kanagavalli to Ariyalur and dropped her at the bus stand during the wee hours and left for Chennai asking her to come with the additional jewels. Kanagavalli contacted her father and reached home.

On May 12, 2018, Kanagavalli’s father Rajendran who was frustrated died of cardiac arrest. Thereafter, Kanagavalli wrote a letter and ended her life by hanging in her parental house on June 12, 2018.

Based on the information from Kanagavalli’s mother Andal, Ariyalur All Women police registered a case under various sections including a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act- 1961.

The case was in progress with Ariyalur Mahila Court and judge Selvam who heard the case on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each to Senthil Kumaravel, his mother Kalavathi, his brother Hari Krishnavel and nephew Murugan.