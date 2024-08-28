Downpour uproots trees, hale damages houses in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Rains accompanied by strong winds led to the fall of trees on many houses in Gudalur in the Nilgiris. Inmates of a house in Attur in ‘O’ Valley rushed out of their house to safety after a huge tree fell on their roof.

Similarly, another tree got uprooted on a house in the Gandhi Nagar area. In another incident, a tree fell on the house of one Santhosh in Athipalli in Gudalur Municipality resulting in damage to the roofing.

Councillor Ilango said the villagers had petitioned the revenue department only recently to remove weak trees posing a risk to houses. “Fortunately, no one was injured in these incidents,” he said. Following this incident, the officials of the revenue department held an inspection of the weak trees.