    Downpour uproots trees, hale damages houses in Nilgiris

    Local councillor alleged that the villagers had petitioned the Revenue Department officials to cut weak trees to avert mishaps

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Aug 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    The fire and rescue personnel removing fallen trees in the Nilgiris

    COIMBATORE: Rains accompanied by strong winds led to the fall of trees on many houses in Gudalur in the Nilgiris. Inmates of a house in Attur in ‘O’ Valley rushed out of their house to safety after a huge tree fell on their roof.

    Similarly, another tree got uprooted on a house in the Gandhi Nagar area. In another incident, a tree fell on the house of one Santhosh in Athipalli in Gudalur Municipality resulting in damage to the roofing.

    Councillor Ilango said the villagers had petitioned the revenue department only recently to remove weak trees posing a risk to houses. “Fortunately, no one was injured in these incidents,” he said. Following this incident, the officials of the revenue department held an inspection of the weak trees.

    DTNEXT Bureau

