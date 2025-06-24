Download TN Class 12 supplementary exam hall ticket from June 25

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that the hall tickets for the Class 2 supplementary examinations can be downloaded from June 25 onwards.

Students who appeared for the class 12 public examinations in March and failed in one or two subjects are eligible to take the supplementary exams.

Hall tickets for the candidates who have registered for the exam have been uploaded to the official website of the Directorate.

Eligible candidates can visit www.dge.tn.gov.in from June 25 (Wednesday) afternoon to download their hall tickets.

Private candidates must enter their application number or permanent registration number along with their date of birth to access and download their hall ticket, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The Directorate has emphasised that no candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without the hall ticket.

Private candidates must contact the Chief Superintendent of their allotted examination centres to get details regarding the schedule for practical examinations.

Meanwhile, private candidates who have registered for the Class 10 Science practical examination are informed that the practical exams will be conducted between June 26 (Thursday) and June 28 (Saturday) at the same schools where practical training classes were held.

Candidates are advised to directly approach their respective District Educational Officers (DEO) to know the list of schools where the practical exams will be conducted.