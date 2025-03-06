Double murder suspect arrested in Thoothukudi after cop opens fire

CHENNAI: Man accused in murder of elderly woman and daughter was nabbed in Thoothukudi after a cop opened fire.

The double murder took place on March 3 in Melanambipuram near Ettayapuram.

Nine special teams were formed in the wake of double murder after Ettayapuram police filed a case.

Muneeswaran, the accused was nabbed in Thoothukudi after a cop opened fire on him in self-defense when he went on to attack the police. It occurred in a remote area where the police stepped up and zeroed in on him. Two cops including Sub Inspector Muthuraj, came under attack.

Muneeswaran is currently hospitalised with a gunshot wound to his left knee.

Earlier, the police acting on a tip off conducted aerial surveillance with a drone camera and busted his hideout in the remote area, where he went into hiding.

After learning that the police knew his whereabouts, Muneeswaran ran away, trying to evade arrest.

However, while chasing down the criminal, the Sub Inspector and a constable Joyson were injured