DoTE to take its social media presence up a notch

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has decided to take a digital leap by devising a new strategy to increase online engagement with students via Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

All engineering, polytechnic, and vocational colleges fall under the purview of the DoTE. To enhance the governing body's image and increase awareness about its initiatives, the DoTE will regularly publish official blogs and articles relevant to its initiatives, milestones, and achievements on its social media handles across all platforms, a senior official said.

Experts from select agencies will be appointed to helm the project and will be involved in devising new content and creating relevant and catchy hashtags for said content, the official added.

Banners, videos, short format clips, infographics, animations, mnemonics and GIFs, in both Tamil and English, will be among the new slew of content for its web and social media handles.

Advertising, branding and similar services would also be availed, and the experts will be involved in devising a comprehensive strategy comprising scheduling, managing, and developing user interaction (subscription, engagement and content creation), the DoTE official said.

"The selected agency will have all the facilities and solutions in-house so that the services are operational within the stipulated time frame and kept functional on a 24/7 basis," he added. According to the official, DoTE is one of the few other government departments that regularly uploads the latest information on its website. "The project is expected to be completed in a few months," he said.