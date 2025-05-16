DoTE signs MoU with 6 firms to launch skill development courses

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) under the Higher Education Department has recently signed a total of six agreements with private companies to launch various skill development courses for the students.

Sources from the DOTE said that it had entered an agreement with Tata STRIVE for youth empowerment in Chennai.

Accordingly, Tata STRIVE will be providing industry-relevant skills to over 1.5 lakh individuals and will focus on health care, IT, retail, and automotive, besides unlocking the youth's potential and building a rewarding career.

The DoTE have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HL Mando Anand India to launch a one-year industrial training diploma programme that aims to enhance student employability, build a ready talent pool, encourage practical learning, provide earning while earning opportunities and develop an industry-aligned curriculum based on emerging technologies.

Similarly, the DoTE also tied up with C-DAC to promote research and innovation in cutting-edge technologies and to provide students with industry-relevant skills and opportunities.

DoTE sources further said that the directorate signed MoU with Brakes India, and this partnership promises a brighter future for aspiring engineers and technicians in Tamil Nadu by enhancing student employment opportunities and building a ready talent pool for the state's industrial ecosystem.

Other companies that had tied up with DoTE included the Aurolab Industry Education Unit. Similarly, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited also entered an agreement to cultivate a skilled workforce in Tamil Nadu for the defence manufacturing sector, especially in armoured vehicles, through collaborative training and skill enhancement programs with the company.