DoTE releases tentative schedule for diploma examination in TN polytechnic colleges

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released a detailed tentative examination schedule for the diploma students of TN polytechnic colleges. The directorate has also announced revised dates for examination fee collection.

According to the DoTE’s notification, the practical exams for slot one will commence on October 27 and end on November 3, while exams for the second slot will start from November 16 and end on November 23. Concerning the theory examination schedule, the DoTE stated that the examination for the third to sixth semesters (except the fourth semester) has been scheduled from November 4 to November 8.

The notification further said that the examination for the fourth semester will start between November 8 and 13, while the second semester examination will be held from November 12 to 14.

The first semester examination has been scheduled from September 10 to 13. The DoTE said that the detailed theory examination timetable (course-wise) will be available on the DoTE website 15 days before the commencement of examinations.

In connection with exam fee remittance, the notification further added that the fee collection schedule has been extended till September 20 without a fine. In case of a fine of Rs 150 per candidate, the date has been extended till September 27. With a Tatkal fine of Rs 750, it will be till October 6.