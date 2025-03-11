DoTE releases syllabus for renewable energy courses for polytechnic students in TN

CHENNAI: As the Higher Education Department will be introducing a new course in renewable energy for polytechnic students in Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the syllabus for implementation.

Following several requests from the students and other stakeholders, the DoTE has agreed to introduce a diploma in renewable energy, which would be implemented in the Polytechnic colleges.

A senior official from DoTE said that the renewable energy course would have five semesters with more than 675 periods (class sessions).

"A 196-page detailed syllabus has been uploaded to the DoTE website for verification", he said adding, "After getting the feedback and suggestions, the amendments would be made in the curriculum before implementation".

Stating that the course is likely to be introduced in the coming academic session, the official said a detailed course structure, which was also released, essentially indicates what the students can do from subject-wise knowledge acquired by them during the programme.

"The course would give detailed in-depth knowledge to design, construct, and operate renewable energy systems and how to integrate renewable energy into the electrical grid," he said adding "There would be hands-on training in the design, installation, and management of energy-related issues."

Regarding career options, the official said the students, who successfully completed the renewable energy course offered by DoTE, would get good job opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy engineering, energy management, sustainability consulting, energy policy, solar PV system engineering and solar project management.