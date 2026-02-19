DOTE releases diploma exam schedule

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has released a detailed exam timetable for diploma students studying in polytechnic colleges across the State.
In addition, the directorate also released revised question paper patterns for theory subjects, besides uploading a question bank for the students.
The board exams for various diploma students will begin from February 20 and go on till the first week of April. The DOTE also informed that the question bank for various courses could also be downloaded from the website.