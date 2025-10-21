DOTE prepares question bank for polytechnic students

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), under the Higher Education Department has released a comprehensive question bank for polytechnic students for this academic year.

“At present, DoTE has uploaded textbooks on its portal and is developing new assessment methods that focus more on skill development,” said a senior official from the Higher Education Department. “The new question bank has been published on the DOTE portal.”

During the first phase, the question bank was prepared for five core courses including civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, electronics and communication engineering and computer engineering. All principals of polytechnic colleges, students, parents, and stakeholders have been requested to send their feedback or remarks regarding the question banks on or before end of this month.

After the feedback is received, genuine suggestions would be taken into consideration while preparing the final question bank, after which it will be uploaded for reference. “Students are instructed to go through the question bank not only during the exam time but also regularly, as it will help in scoring high marks in their respective subjects,” he added.

“The question bank was prepared by an expert committee involving DOTE officials and academicians,” the official added. “During the second phase, a question bank for other subjects will be prepared.”