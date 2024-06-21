DOTE invites proposals from students for TN CM's research grant for 2024-25

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) invites proposals from the students for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Research grant for 2024-25.

Accordingly, the selected projects will be converted into a patent, a product or an industrial application or will result in higher socio-economic impact.

A notification from the DOTE said here on Thursday that projects, which have problem oriented solutions, and have short duration, will be preferred for the scheme.

Accordingly, the proposal objective should be to a few specific outputs, which could be possible in duration of 36 months (max).

Broad category of eligible subject areas will be Aerospace Engineering, Biological Sciences and Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Chemical Sciences, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean Sciences, Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Environment, Ecology and Disaster Management, Food and Agricultural Information Technology, Instrumentation Engineering, Material Science and Nanotechnology, Mathematical Science, Medical Science, Physical Science, Social Science, Textile Engineering, Veterinary and Fishery Science.

The research grant is open to all the government higher educational institutions and state government universities under Higher Education Department in Tamil Nadu.

There will be a ceiling of Rs.20 lakh for students led projects and Rs.40 lakh for faculties led projects.