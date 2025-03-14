DoTE e-lectures now available on YouTube for polytechnic students in TN

CHENNAI: Reiterating Tamil Nadu's stance in opposing the three-language policy proposed by the Centre, the State Higher Education Minister Dr Govi Chezhiaan, on Thursday, said that the Union government is trying to impose the policy on students of classes 3, 5 and 8 in the name of National Education Policy.

Addressing an award function marking the silver jubilee of the Thiruvalluvar statue, he said, "The Centre is once again trying to introduce entrance exams for the students joining undergraduate courses, which will be beneficial for one section. However, the Centre's move will be defeated by our Chief Minister."

Listing out various welfare measures for the students implemented by the state government, the minister said the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has recently introduced a series of e-lectures for the benefit of the polytechnic students in the state. "This will be available on Youtube under the name 'DOTE STREAMING, '" he added. Students can access the channel with the site address https://www.youtube.com/@dotestreaming7912.

While unveiling the enhanced DoTE website (https://dte.tn.gov.in), which would help the students and parents to know the latest developments in the department, Govi Chezhiaan claimed, "This website would give all the information to the students about verification and migration certificates."