DoTE crafts new Office Automation syllabus

CHENNAI: The Higher Education department has released an updated syllabus for the Computer on Office Automation course per the IT industry requirements after a gap of almost five years.

Experts at the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) prepared the syllabus. It contains six units with topics including basics of computer, operating systems, word processing, calculations and data sheet, digital communication, latest PowerPoint presentation, digital communication and e-office applications.

DoTE sources say the new curriculum will also cover topics like introduction to various devices (gadgets including tablets and smartphones) and applications widely used by executives in offices. The syllabus will delve into the concept of mobile phone and tablet and their uses.

A senior DoTE official said the trainees will also learn to scan an image or document using a scanner and edit it using tools available by default in Windows and Linux operating systems.

Students will be evaluated with a practical exam comprising 50 marks and a theoretical exam of 50 marks. They should obtain 20 marks in each practical and theory exam as the minimum criteria to pass.

For the first time, the syllabus will also have an introduction to English typing practice, which focuses on improving typing speed, accuracy and familiarity with keyboard layout. "This is an essential skill for personal, academic and professional tasks in today's digital age," the official added.

The detailed syllabus can be downloaded from the DoTE portal and will be adopted this year. The official noted that feedback and suggestions from experts and academicians are welcome to implement amendments to the syllabus.