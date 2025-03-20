Door delivery of ration products in TN after officials’ AP, Telangana field study: Minister Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that the state government would consider door-delivery of PDS productions based on the report of the department officials who would be touring neighbouring states from Thursday.

Replying to a specific query raised during the Question Hour in the State Assembly by Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi regarding the operation of mobile ration shops late in the evening to help working people buy PDS products, Minister Sakkarapani said that the system of delivering PDS products at the doorstep was in vogue in Andhra and Telangana.

“Officials of the state food department would tour the two states from March 20 to study the implementation of door-delivery of ration products. They will submit a report on their return. Based on the report, the government would contemplate on door-delivery of ration products,” the minister added.

Flagging the same issue, senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, who sought to raise a related supplementary question during Question Hour, referred to the supply of products from private grocery stores in Karnataka and wondered if the state government would come forward to replicate the system in Tamil Nadu.