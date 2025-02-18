Don't withhold teachers salaries citing delay in recognition, TN elementary edu dept warns aided schools

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has warned select government-aided schools of strict action for withholding the salaries of teachers, citing delay in updating the school committee and in renewing the recognition to these schools.

The warning has been given to these schools due to numerous complaints received by DEE from aided schools across the State.

As per the notification from the director of DEE, the complaint mentioned that some aided schools have stopped the salary of teachers due to delay in updating the school committee and not renewing the recognition of schools. “In aided schools, the delay in school board renewal is administrative, and teachers cannot be held responsible in any way. Hence, the school management and/or administrator should take action as per the guidelines laid down in the TN Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) Act,” read the notification.

It also urged respective district elementary education officers/assistant elementary education officers to not stop the salary of the teachers. Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, Class 10 CBSE students were denied hall tickets for the board exam, as their school was found unrecognised.