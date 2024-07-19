Don’t want to be cheated by Sasikala, says AIADMK leader Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Deputy Leader of Opposition RB Udhayakumar commenting on ousted leader VK Sasikala’s tour in the south with the primary aim to unite AIADMK, said the party never wanted to be cheated by her.

The former close aide to the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, despite being well off herself with power and authority, did nothing for the welfare of the poor in Tamil Nadu and Udhayakumar asked whether she did anything for the people.

Citing these, Udhayakumar told reporters in Madurai on Thursday that he would leave it to her conscience to answer. Dried fish could never be considered as fresh one in water and similarly, deposed Sasikala would never be accepted back in AIADMK.

While she boasted herself of a role in Jayalalithaa’s administration during a period of 33 years, he wondered whether she did anything for the people, who are living below poverty line, of her caste. Sasikala didn’t even bother to wipe off their tears. By capitalising on strong community support, Sasikala herself managed to progress, but she never even gave a cup of water to people.

If Sasikala was really concerned about the people and delivered the goods, the entire state of Tamil Nadu would be behind her, he said. Even Jayalalithaa, former AIADMK supremo was defeated in her struggle to expel Sasikala from the party, as it’s obvious that she would ruin the party.

It’s just an illusion that AIADMK could achieve victory, if Sasikala’s within the fold of AIADMK, Udhayakumar said. It’s all in the hands of people, who would decide on their own whom to trust.

It’s certain that Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, would once again be at the helm of the state in 2026, he added. Sasikala made up her mind to quit politics in 2021, but now she’s jumping back into politics and trying to create confusion in the minds of people, who should be more cautious and alert, he warned.