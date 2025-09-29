Don’t spread rumour on distressing Karur stampede incident: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday warned against spreading rumours in the social media on the distressing stampede incident in Karur.

The deaths of 41 persons in the tragic incident on September 27 was very sorrowful and the victims of the incident should not be viewed as those belonging to a particular party but ought to be seen as fellow Tamils, he said.

"What happened in Karur was a great tragedy. My heart is heavy due to the great sorrow. After mobilising the district administration immediately after receiving the information, I could not remain in Chennai. I rushed to Karur to console the victims," the Chief Minister said in a video message posted on his official 'X' site.

Stating that he has been watching the posts on the social media, Stalin said it was sad that some people spread rumours about the incident or even indulged in slander.

"Do not spread rumour, don't slander on the social media about the tragedy in Karur. Everyone should behave responsibly," the chief minister said.

"It was a tragedy that has never happened before; one that should not happen again. The scenes I saw when I went to the hospital in person are still in front of me. My heart is heavy due to the grief," Stalin said in his video address to the people.

He recalled that his government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and was providing it. The government constituted a one-person inquiry commission under former judge, Justice Aruna Jagatheesan into the incident and further action will be taken based on the commission's report.

"I am watching the rumors and false news spread by some people on social media. No political party leader will ever want his workers or innocent civilians to die. In this incident, regardless of party affiliation, the deceased belong to me, they are our Tamil brethren," he said.

Hence, in this situation of sadness and grief, people should refrain from irresponsible and malicious news, the CM urged.

It was the government's duty to formulate rules and regulations on how political parties and public organisations should conduct such events in the future. Therefore, after receiving the report of the commission, he would formulate rules and regulations in consultation with all political parties and civil societies, Stalin said and exuded hope that everyone would cooperate.

"Human lives are above everything. I request everyone to put aside their political positions, policy conflicts, personal animosity and think for the welfare of the people. It is the duty of all of us to prevent such incidents from happening again," he said.