Don't shift Kaduvetti PHC to Numbal, Anbumani urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Condemning the move to shift a Primary Health Centre (PHC) located near Kaduvetti in Thiruverkadu to Numbal in Tiruvallur district, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to relocate it back to its original place, to ensure residents accessing the facility don't suffer.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the health centre has been in operation in the Kaduvetti area for more than 60 years. "The government is taking steps to close the centre in the name of relocation. Residents in Thiruverkadu town, and 20 villages including Sundara Cholapuram, Kaduvetti, Kannapalayam, Veeraghavapuram and Koladi are using the health centre," he said.

He hit out at the DMK government, saying that it is unacceptable to take away the health centre. "In 2022, about Rs 1.20 Crore was allocated to upgrade the PHC. Had the government upgraded the centre with those funds, the issue of shifting would not have arisen," he said.

Anbumani stated that Kaduvetti is situated on Avadi-Poonamallee High Road, allowing residents easy access to the facility, which the relocation will impact. The new location is 7 km away from the present area, which lacks transport and road facilities, he said. Thiruverkadu residents cannot reach the new centre, he warned.

"The government should allow the health centre to function at the present spot. Additional funds should be allocated for the PHC. Instead of shifting, a new health centre can be constructed in Numbal separately," he urged.