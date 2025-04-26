Don’t publish unverified news, Raj Bhavan warns media organisations

CHENNAI: In a scathing advisory issued on Saturday, Raj Bhavan cautioned media organisations against publishing reports attributed to the Raj Bhavan or Governor RN Ravi without due verification through official and authorised channels.

Thirugnana Sambandam, advisor to Governor RN Ravi, issued the directive, specifically addressing media heads, editors, and correspondents covering Raj Bhavan.

The advisory urged journalists to rely solely on information disseminated through authorised sources and to refrain from citing unnamed or unofficial Raj Bhavan “sources”.

“Kind attention of Media Heads, Editors, and Beat Correspondents of Raj Bhavan is hereby invited to the fact that information related to Raj Bhavan may be heeded only if shared through official channels and by competent authorities,” the statement read.

It further warned that any attributions made to the Raj Bhavan – either directly or indirectly – without verifying the accuracy or authenticity with competent authorities would be “viewed seriously” and may warrant “appropriate action”.

“We seek the cooperation of the media fraternity to uphold responsible journalism and prevent the dissemination of inaccurate or misleading information,” Sambandam said.

The advisory comes amidst rising political tensions and heightened media scrutiny of the Governor's engagements, especially in light of ongoing friction between the Governor and the ruling DMK government.