Don’t politicise Kashmir terror attack, TN BJP chief Nainar urges opposition

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday urged opposition parties, including the ruling DMK and its allies, to refrain from politicising Tuesday's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left several tourists dead.

Paying homage to the victims at Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters, Nagenthran said in a statement, "The BJP government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has consistently taken decisive action against terrorism — both cross-border and domestic. At this time of national grief, political rhetoric must give way to unity."

He condemned VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan's demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and accused the DMK regime of double standards, citing its silence during the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and the Coimbatore car blast.

"This is not the time for divisive politics. The opposition must stand with the nation, not use tragedy for political gain," he said, emphasising that the BJP remains committed to eradicating terrorism in all forms.