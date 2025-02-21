'Don’t politicise education', Union minister Pradhan appeals to CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In a detailed response to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called it “highly inappropriate” for a State to perceive NEP 2020 through a politically charged and myopic lens.

He further criticised the use of “threats” in sustaining political narratives at the expense of students’ education, urging that such issues should be addressed with a broader, nation-centric perspective.

In his letter, Pradhan conveyed his respect for the Tamil culture, affirming the central government's unwavering commitment to promoting the Tamil language and its rich cultural heritage on a global scale.

He emphasised that “education should never be politicised” and appealed for a more cooperative approach to educational reforms, one that rises above partisan differences for the greater good of students.

"With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the future of our nation's education system, I write to you," Pradhan said, adding that prioritising policies that equip students with knowledge, skills, and opportunities should transcend political divides.

The Education Minister further emphasised that NEP 2020 is not just a policy reform, but a transformative vision aimed at aligning India’s education system with global standards, while simultaneously strengthening and preserving the nation’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

“The policy upholds the principle of linguistic freedom, ensuring that students can continue to learn in the language of their choice. The policy ensures that every student has access to quality education in their mother tongue,” he noted.

He also addressed the longstanding issue of the three-language policy, which has been part of India’s education framework since 1968.

“Despite its inclusion in previous policies, the three-language policy was never implemented effectively, leading to the decline of systematic language teaching in schools. NEP 2020 seeks to correct this historical oversight by ensuring that Indian languages, including Tamil, are given their rightful place in education,” he explained.

Pradhan emphasised that Tamil Nadu, historically known for its progressive educational reforms, should not oppose NEP 2020 on political grounds.

“Such opposition deprives the state’s students, teachers, and institutions of the numerous benefits the policy offers. NEP 2020 is designed to be flexible, allowing states to adapt its implementation to their unique educational needs,” he noted.

Furthermore, Pradhan highlighted the alignment of centrally supported programs, such as Samagra Shiksha, with NEP 2020, stating that initiatives like PM SHRI schools are intended to serve as model institutions for NEP implementation.

“It is inappropriate for the state to view NEP 2020 in a narrow, politically motivated light. The policy is designed to broaden educational horizons, not narrow them. Tamil Nadu’s leadership to rise above political differences and embrace a more holistic approach, keeping the best interests of students at the forefront,” he reiterated.

Pradhan urged the state government to reconsider its stance, emphasising that many non-BJP states have already embraced NEP 2020’s progressive reforms, regardless of political affiliation.

“Tamil Nadu to look beyond political narratives and focus on the collective benefit of India’s future generations. Let us work together to create an education system that empowers our students with the tools they need to succeed in a globalised world,” added Dharmendra Pradhan.