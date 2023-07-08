Don’t politicise DIG’s death: ADGP Arun

COIMBATORE: C Vijayakumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Coimbatore range, who shot himself to death was battling obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) cum depression.

Addressing reporters after paying homage at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Additional Director General of Police (ADGP- Law & Order) A Arun said Vijayakumar (47) took the extreme step due to medical reasons and the issue should not be politicised.

“He was undergoing treatment for OCD cum depression over the last few years. There was no family reason for death as his family was extremely supportive and he did not undergo any work pressure too. He conversed normally till Thursday,” he said.

Further, ADGP Arun said, “a doctor, who was treating him, told me that Vijayakumar had informed him of a spike in depression levels. Hence, the doctor had recommended some alternative medicines to overcome depression.”

Claiming that Coimbatore West Zone IG R Sudhakar and Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan have counseled him for depression over the last few days, the ADGP also said that Vijayakumar’s wife and daughter also stayed with him over the last few days.

Lauding Vijayakumar as a dedicated and passionate officer, the senior police official said, “Vijayakumar got the pistol from his personal security officer and shot himself to death. I am inquiring into the circumstances of the incident,” he added.

Other senior police officials also said that Vijayakumar told them that he was suffering from sleeplessness over the last few weeks due to depression.

Minister for Information and Publicity and Tamil Development MP Saminathan, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan and West Zone IG R Sudhakar paid homage at CMCH. After a post mortem, the body has been taken to his native Theni for final rites.