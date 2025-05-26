Don’t play with Ranipet chromium pollution: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the State government ensure a permanent solution to remove chromium contamination in Ranipet instead of implementing name-sake projects.

In a statement, Anbumani said that a study conducted by the Anna University in the Ranipet SIPCOT and Tamil Nadu Chromate and Chemicals Limited (TCCL) premises has revealed that chromium is being released from other chemical factories apart from leaching from stored chromium inside TCCL.

“PMK has demanded the government to take remedial measures. Moreover, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) also took up a suo motu case. Based on an order by the NGT, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to implement an interim project to remove contamination,” he added. Saying that the issue is serious, Anbumani opined that the permanent solution should be removing the entire chromium waste and improving soil and water quality.

“As per the standards, chromium content in one litre of water should be less than 0.05 mg. But, the chromium content is 1,100 times higher. According to a plan devised 6 months ago, it was estimated that Rs 223.17 crore would be needed for removing chromium and restoring the site. Also, estimation was made for Rs 11.28 crore for cleaning water and Rs 1.55 crore per month for 10 years to completely restore the water quality,” he pointed out.

He urged the government to implement permanent projects instead of namesake projects. If the government remains lethargic in implementing the project, PMK will organise a huge protest gathering the affected public, he warned.