Don’t misuse freedom of speech in name of religion, Madras HC tells Hindu outfit

CHENNAI: The freedom of speech and expression enshrined in our Constitution cannot be misused in the name of religion, held the Madras High Court and refused permission to a Hindu outfit to conduct a procession in connection with the recent religious controversy on claiming the right of Tiruparankundram hill.

If a particular religion is allowed to conduct a procession that too by carrying "Vel" and singing devotional songs, it would affect communal harmony prevalent in that area, wrote Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan while dismissing a petition moved by Bharath Hindu Munnani.

Unity in diversity is the strength of our nation and the government has to maintain harmony among all the communities and religions, read the judgment. “The State should ensure that no religious sentiments and beliefs of any community are harmed in any manner and disallow anybody to affect the peace and harmony,” ordered the court.

Referring to the controversial episode at Tiruparankundram, the judge held that there was no need to conduct any procession to condemn the incident as the State machinery had already sought out the issue.

Now, if the procession is allowed it will once again provoke people of other religions endangering peace and harmony, wrote the judge.

Petitioner S Yuvaraj, deputy district president of Bharath Hindu Munnani, North Chennai, alleged that some Islamic sections called the Tiruparankundram Hill Sikkandar hill and claimed it’s right. Hence, to express our condemnation we proposed a procession with "Vel" and reciting lord Murugan songs from Ekambareswarar temple to Kanda Kottam, in Chennai via Rasappa Street, Nainiappan Street, and Thanga Salai, said the petitioner.

Objecting to the procession, State Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, submitted that the place chosen by the petitioner consists of narrow streets and the centre of the city where commercial activities occur daily. Many schools, shops, and a railway station are located nearby.

Further, it is an area comprising people of all communities and castes residing peacefully, any sort of religious procession involving carrying "Vel" and recitation of devotional songs will affect the communal harmony, added the PP.