Don’t make Tirupati laddu row a national issue, says Seeman

CHENNAI: Instead of making the row over Tirupati laddu into a national issue, people should focus on the more important issues that are plaguing the country, said NTK coordinator Seeman.

After reports emerged that samples of the laddus distributed at the Tirupati Balaji temple allegedly had the presence of beef tallow, pig lard and fish oil, several allegations have been raised against the one of the ghee suppliers, AR Dairy Food Private Limited.

When asked about it, Seeman said, "Everyone who ate the laddus are still alive right? Then why is this a national problem?"

Seeman added that instead of making this a big deal, there are many ways to address the matter. The government could warn the ghee suppliers to improve their quality or it could give the contract to some other company. "There are plenty of problems that are created by the people in power. Why is no one talking about that," he wondered.

The NTK chief said that all the questions about the quality of laddus and the alleged adulteration should be directed towards the company that supplied the ghee.