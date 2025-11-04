Don’t lift ban on ‘herbal’ hookah bars, anti-tobacco forum urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC) has urged the State government not to lift the ban on hookah bars, including those that serve ‘herbal’ hookah, which was imposed by the State government in 2023.

Recent judgments of the Madras High Court have implied that if the bar owners could prove that their hookah is ‘herbal’ without any addition of tobacco or nicotine, then they could continue to serve them.

However, the forum members argue that it was extremely difficult for enforcement authorities to continuously monitor thousands of outlets to ensure that no tobacco, nicotine, or harmful substances are mixed with ‘herbal’ hookah. “We’re deeply concerned over the recent oral direction of the HC requesting the state government to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for allowing the use of so-called ‘herbal’ hookah,” said S Cyril Alexander, state convener, TNPFTC.

In the last two months, two petitions requesting exemption for ‘herbal’ hookah bars have been heard at the HC, one on September 4 and October 25. In both cases, the court has deemed it fit for the bars to serve ‘herbal’ hookah.

“At the petition filed on October 25, the HC suggested that TN should frame the SOP,” he added. “Any move to frame an SOP for ‘herbal’ hookah will undermine the spirit of the existing ban in TN, and will have a serious impact on public health.”

Tamil Nadu had banned all hookah bars, implemented through an amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The ban prohibits opening, running, or serving hookah in any place, including restaurants, and carries penalties of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

“The perceived separation between herbal and tobacco hookah is a myth,” opined Alexander. “Both promote smoking culture and pave the way for nicotine use.”

On behalf of the forum, TNPFTC has made a representation to the Health Secretary and Food Safety Commissioner, highlighting their concerns if ‘herbal’ hookah bars were permitted in the state.