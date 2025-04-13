'Don't know what happened': DMK's Elangovan on Nainar Nagendran's appointment as TN BJP president

CHENNAI: DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Sunday expressed surprise over Nainar Nagendran's appointment as Tamil Nadu BJP president, questioning why the party's own rules weren't followed.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "I don't know what happened; they had issued a circular that person should be a member of the party for at least ten years. Then, suddenly, Nainar Nagendran was chosen to lead the party. Maybe he's an MLA. He had won elections, so maybe that's the reason they thought that he has the capacity to lead the party..."

Nagendran's appointment as State President was backed unanimously by senior BJP leaders, including outgoing president K Annamalai. The BJP, alongside its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has intensified its political activities in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 polls.

Following Nainar Nagendran's appointment as Tamil Nadu BJP President, party leaders and alliance members have expressed strong confidence about the 2026 Assembly elections, asserting that the BJP-AIADMK alliance is gaining ground across the state.

Elangovan also highlighted the DMK's strong presence in Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that the party would remain in power after the elections.

"We have seen many ups and downs, but nobody could throw out from Tamil Nadu. DMK will remain a party, and in this election, the DMK government will also remain," said Elangovan.

The DMK, founded in 1949 by CN Annadurai, has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu and a rich history of governance and leadership.

The party has a long history of governance, with leaders like M Karunanidhi and, currently, MK Stalin, who serves as both the party president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu has become stronger and more dynamic following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit and reiterated that the alliance's objective is to remove the DMK from power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said, "I am a karyakarta (worker) of the party. My only job is to strengthen the hands of our new president. The NDA has become stronger and bigger after the visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The NDA in Tamil Nadu has become dynamic. The vision is clear that the DMK has to get out of power and NDA has to come to power."

Earlier, Annamalai took to X to congratulate the newly appointed BJP Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagendran. He wrote "It is with immense happiness, in the esteemed presence of Hon Minister of Mines and @BJP4TamilNadu Election In-Charge Thiru @kishanreddybjp avl, @BJP4India General Secretary Thiru @tarunchughbjp, Hon MoS Thiru @Murugan_MoS, along with senior leaders and dedicated karyakartas of @BJP4Tamilnadu, a unanimous decision was made in electing Thiru @NainarBJP avl as the State President of @BJP4Tamilnadu."

Extending his wishes, he said, "Thiru @NainarBJP avl's vast political experience and unwavering commitment inspire confidence that our party will emerge stronger in TN under his leadership."

He added that under the new leadership, the BJP in Tamil Nadu will work toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous Tamil Nadu and a developed Bharat.