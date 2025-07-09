Don’t join strike or face action: TN govt to trade unions

CHENNAI: With 13 trade unions set to launch a one-day nationwide strike on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government issued a strong warning to its employees against participation. Transport Minister SS Sivasankar assured that bus services would run without disruption across the State.

"All arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted bus operations. Services will run as usual," the Minister said. He added that drivers and conductors had been directed to report for duty on Tuesday, and all previously sanctioned leaves, including weekly offs, were cancelled. Action would be taken against those abstaining from duty or instigating others to participate in the strike.

Transport Corporation officials said over 1,500 contractual drivers had been deployed in the city to maintain regular services. Employees who were off duty the previous day were instructed to report to work on Tuesday and take compensatory leave later.

The nationwide strike was called by central trade unions, including the ruling DMK-affiliated LPF, CITU, AITUC and INTUC, protesting against the Modi government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-national, and pro-corporate policies," which include the push to impose four labour codes and the recently announced Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam issued a circular to department secretaries and district Collectors directing strict attendance monitoring. He said participation in the strike would be deemed a violation of government service rules.

In Chennai, protest demonstrations and road blockades were planned at key locations including Anna Salai, Guindy, Ambattur, and Tiruvottiyur. Similar agitations were reported in various districts. Union leaders expect participation from 4 to 5 lakh workers across the State, including government staff, teachers, and members of independent and sectoral unions.

The government’s firm stance reflects its intent to maintain essential services and minimise public inconvenience during the nationwide industrial action.

AIADMK’s trade union opposes strike

The Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai, the labour wing of the AIADMK, has strongly condemned the general strike announced by the trade unions, including LPF and CITU, on July 9, terming it politically motivated and ill-timed.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Peravai's State Secretary R Ramalakannan said the strike was being called by unions affiliated with opposition parties, particularly the CITU and the LPF, to tarnish the image of the Union Government and disturb industrial peace in Tamil Nadu. The unions have cited issues such as price rise and central policies as reasons for the strike. He questioned, "Has the DMK government implemented the Old Pension Scheme? Has it resolved the 14-point charter of demands of transport workers? Has it acted on the teachers' grievances or implemented the recommendations of the Pay Commission?"

He said that the general strike lacked justification and was being orchestrated to mislead workers.

DEMANDS FROM THE WORKER

Scrap the four Labour Codes and initiate tripartite consultations for labour law reforms

Stop all forms of privatisation and disinvestment, including railways, defence, coal, power, banks, and insurance

Fill sanctioned government vacancies and revive lapsed posts

Implement a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 with periodic revision

Restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and provide: Rs 9,000 pension under EPS-95

Constitution of the 8th Pay Commission

Introduce an Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme

Enforce “Equal Pay for Equal Work” and ensure an 8-hour workday

Formulate a National Policy for Migrant Workers and revisit the 1979 Act