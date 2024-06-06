Don't increase electricity tariff for domestic & commercial buildings: Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government not to increase electricity tariff for domestic and commercial buildings from July.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government is taking steps to increase the tariff as per orders of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission.

"As the government is trying to increase the tariff based on the 4.38 per cent inflation rate, the tariff will increase by 50 paise per unit. People are already suffering due to increasing prices of basic items, drought and others, " he said.

He added that if the power tariff is increased, it will become unbearable for people. In July the previous year, power tariff was increased by 2.18 per cent.

"But the chief minister announced that the government will bear the extra tariff. But, the livelihood of people has been affected worse than last year. Despite, tariff being increased in 2022, the loss of Tangedco has increased. So, hiking the tariff is not a solution, " he said.