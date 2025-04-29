Don’t forget! this is not Manipur or Kashmir; this is Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating that Law and Order maintenance was top notch and the state was peaceful in his regime, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday rebutted the charges of the Opposition and said that Tamil Nadu was neither Manipur nor Kashmir, but a peace haven promoting growth.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for home/police departments in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Stalin said, “There are no major caste or religious clashes or major riots or violence in peaceful Tamil Nadu because of the stable law and order situation. Even if a few intend to instigate riots, the people of Tamil Nadu defeat them.”

“Only if all that happened, they could slander that the L & O situation is poor in Tamil Nadu. Plans of those people desperate to see deterioration in law and order in the state have gone haywire,” the CM quipped. Adding that action was being initiated and accused arrested immediately after the occurrence of crimes, Stalin said, “Even if some untoward incidents happen somewhere due to inattentiveness, we are ready to reform as soon as it is pointed out to us. I am the kind of person who heeds to the views of all in a democracy, scrutinizes them and executes the right ideas at the right time.”

“To those claiming for political gains that the Law and Order situation is bad in Tamil Nadu, my message is simple. This is not Manipur. This is not Kashmir. Kumbha Mela deaths like Uttar Pradesh did not happen here. This is Tamil Nadu. Don’t forget that,” Stalin reminded, and proclaimed that the peace ensured by ‘my’ police department was instrumental in stimulating growth in all departments.

“Ministers! Though your efficiency is the reason for your departments development, there is another major reason too. That is the state’s peace. My police department is crucial for that peace. The reason – only if peace prevails, will industry, factories grow, education improve and women and youths will experience growth,” the CM added, thanking the police personnel for preserving peace in the state.