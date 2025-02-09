Don’t expect Centre to extend funds for programmes not implemented, Annamalai’s rebuttal on PM Shri row

CHENNAI: State BJP chief K Annamalai has issued a rebuttal to Chief Minister MK Stalin over Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and PM Shri schemes, claiming that the DMK government has gone back on its commitments made earlier.

The saffron party leader claimed that the DMK government gave assurance in March last year that it would implement all aspects of Samagra Shiksha, including PM Shri, from the beginning of this academic year. “Did you or did you not make this commitment,” he asked the Chief Minister.

Annamalai claimed said that the central government cannot be expected to release funds for a programme that has not been implemented by the State government. "How do you expect the Centre to pay the State for a programme that is not implemented?" he asked.

Annamalai claimed that 35 out of 36 states and union territories are yet to receive their allocated funds under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme for the 2024-25 academic year. "Do you have no shame in spreading a lie that the funds allocated to TN are diverted to other states?" he asked.

The BJP chief questioned Stalin's commitment to providing quality education. "TN has lost its sheen and is at the bottom of the table in numeracy and basic language proficiency (Tamil)," Annamalai claimed.

"Stalin and his coterie should be ashamed of bringing down the quality of education, politicising education, and depriving the children of Tamil Nadu of equal opportunities and world-class education," he said.